Popular (BPOP) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.20

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.20 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 34922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Several research firms have commented on BPOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $602.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,011,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

