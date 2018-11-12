Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.43.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,463. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 270.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 390,000 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $10,077,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,462,460.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

