Power Co. of Canada (POW) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of POW stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,218. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$33.21. The company has a current ratio of 88.44, a quick ratio of 83.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.37.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

