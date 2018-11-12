PPDAI Group Inc – (PPDF) Position Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,496 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PPDAI Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PPDAI Group in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

Shares of PPDF opened at $5.64 on Monday. PPDAI Group Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $160.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/ppdai-group-inc-ppdf-position-decreased-by-penserra-capital-management-llc.html.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF).

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.