PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Holdings Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,527,000 after acquiring an additional 401,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

PPG Industries stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.37 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

