Pra Group Inc (PRAA) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pra Group in a research note issued on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $225.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.81 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 target price on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.60. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

In related news, Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $1,881,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $55,569.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,414 shares of company stock worth $10,935,452. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $110,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter worth $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Pra Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pra Group during the third quarter worth $265,000.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

