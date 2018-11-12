Precision Drilling (PDS) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSE PDS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,439.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 149,252 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

