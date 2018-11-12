Precision Drilling (PDS) Shares Down 6.1%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 952,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,955,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 722,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 250,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

