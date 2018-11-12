Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.43 million, a PE ratio of -52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 148,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $3,000,322.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,282 shares in the company, valued at $86,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,509 shares of company stock worth $4,895,288 in the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 23.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,920 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Primo Water by 460.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1,225.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

