Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 99,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $87.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.15 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Belden news, SVP Henk Derksen purchased 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,678.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

