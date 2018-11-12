Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 250.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 89,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. Liberum Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

