Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Position in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 207.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.18, for a total value of $360,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Cfra set a $350.00 target price on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli downgraded W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W W Grainger to $243.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.43.

GWW opened at $293.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $191.39 and a twelve month high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

