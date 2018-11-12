Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $8.35 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,643,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,706,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,315,000 after purchasing an additional 251,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,967 shares of company stock worth $34,072,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

