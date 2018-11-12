Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 83,642 Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $10.06 on Monday. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. The company had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “$10.45” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

