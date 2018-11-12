Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 69,669 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 542,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

