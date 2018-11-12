Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.69.

PGNX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,848. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $457.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.81.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.98% and a negative net margin of 341.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,006 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,463,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4,046.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 312.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

