Progressive Corp (PGR) Stake Raised by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,656 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Progressive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 107,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 167,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Progressive by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

