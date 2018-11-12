ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 275847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, TD Securities cut ProMetic Life Sciences from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.0900000069230775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI)

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies.

