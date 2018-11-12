ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Stock Price Up 9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) rose 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 44,258,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 20,114,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $735,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $164,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

