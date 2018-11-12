ProSmart Enterprises (PROS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

ProSmart Enterprises Inc (CVE:PROS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

ProSmart Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:PROS)

ProSmart Enterprises Inc provides Web-based sports platform services. It operates team and league management platform. The company was formerly known as Sora Capital Corp., and changed its name to ProSmart Enterprises Inc in July 2017. ProSmart Enterprises Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

