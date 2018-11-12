Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

PRU stock opened at $95.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.01). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Sleyster sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $2,323,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,782.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

