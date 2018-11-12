Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

