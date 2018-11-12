Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Decreased by KeyCorp (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $48.16 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

