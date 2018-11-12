Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Asante Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.84 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Asante Solutions from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Asante Solutions to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $18.60 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $385,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 175,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 423.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 119.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 118,618 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

