Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.08. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARX. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 69,629.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 777,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 776,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after buying an additional 512,602 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 671,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 226,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 285.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.