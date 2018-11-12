RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 14th.

RADA stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25 and a beta of -0.02. RADA Electronic Ind. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.86.

Separately, EuroPacific Canada started coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

