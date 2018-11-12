Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (ABX) a $17.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Barrick Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of ABX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 15.65 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

