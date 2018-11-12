Raymond James Boosts Alteryx (AYX) Price Target to $70.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.45.

AYX opened at $57.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.71 and a beta of 0.99. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $2,461,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and have sold 2,757,982 shares worth $152,211,194. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,399,000 after buying an additional 234,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 219.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 346,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,950.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 351,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 62.2% during the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

