Raymond James Cuts Osisko gold royalties (OR) Price Target to C$16.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.02.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$9.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.49 and a 12 month high of C$15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

