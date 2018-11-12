Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) vs. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC) Critical Contrast

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs does not pay a dividend. Rayonier Advanced Materials pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.22%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials 21.00% 17.33% 4.76% Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier Advanced Materials and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials $961.00 million 0.74 $324.96 million $0.97 14.25 Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 30.48 -$3.98 million N/A N/A

Rayonier Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs.

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, it provides finished dimensional lumber for use in the construction of residential and multi-family homes, light industrial, and commercial facilities, as well as in the home repair and remodel markets. Further, the company offers pulp and paper products, which include paperboards used for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback book or catalog covers, file folders, tags, and tickets; high-yield pulps to produce paperboard products, printing and writing papers, and various other paper grades; and newsprint, a paper grade used to print newspapers, advertising materials, and other publications. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is a supplier of technologically plastics and other solutions for the packaging industry and other industries primarily serving end users and distributors in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Its products have applications in the areas of packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronics, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resources, plastics and rubber and leather. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

