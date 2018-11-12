Raytheon (RTN) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 2.8% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 19,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $188.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

