Realty Income Corp (O) Position Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

