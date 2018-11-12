Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stars Group (TSG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG):

11/8/2018 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2018 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

10/26/2018 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/17/2018 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

10/16/2018 – Stars Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2018 – Stars Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – Stars Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.81. 156,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,749. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stars Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stars Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stars Group by 89.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

