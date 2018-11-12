Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beiersdorf (BEI)

Beiersdorf (ETR: BEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €122.00 ($141.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €98.00 ($113.95) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/16/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Beiersdorf had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/12/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €97.00 ($112.79) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Beiersdorf was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €91.78 ($106.72) on Monday. Beiersdorf AG has a fifty-two week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.