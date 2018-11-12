Refereum Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $708,051.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00148403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00244223 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.99 or 0.10833233 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,385,311,273 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

