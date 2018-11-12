Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,306 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $192.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $175.64 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

