Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,406 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $13.77 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

