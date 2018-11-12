Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,702 Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Orthopediatrics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 165,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 74.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 66.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 64.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 73.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $369.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.07. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Orthopediatrics news, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/regal-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-6702-orthopediatrics-corp-kids.html.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.