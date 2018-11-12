Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,487,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,035 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,149,000 after purchasing an additional 648,680 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,022,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 2,300 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $149,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/regency-centers-corp-reg-stake-raised-by-state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system.html.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.