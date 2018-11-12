Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 76,500 Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 513.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYCC shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/renaissance-technologies-llc-purchases-76500-shares-of-cyclacel-pharmaceuticals-inc-cycc.html.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.