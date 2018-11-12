Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $187,000 Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caledonia Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Head Office, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The company was founded on February 5, 1992 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

