Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (VIIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:VIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of VIIX opened at $14.05 on Monday. Cr SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

