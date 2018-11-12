Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Holdings Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 742,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

