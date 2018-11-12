Restaurant Group (RTN) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

RTN stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

