Reviewing Clearway Energy (CWEN) and The Competition

Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Clearway Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Clearway Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy Competitors 556 2714 2277 71 2.33

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Clearway Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy’s peers have a beta of -0.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Clearway Energy pays out 158.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 72.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.01 billion -$8.00 million 24.21 Clearway Energy Competitors $8.86 billion $497.07 million 11.80

Clearway Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.32% 6.01% 1.60% Clearway Energy Competitors 8.25% 11.18% 2.79%

Summary

Clearway Energy peers beat Clearway Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. NRG Yield, Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners.

