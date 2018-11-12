Reviewing EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) & Archrock Partners (APLP)

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EnLink Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream Partners 0 14 2 0 2.13 Archrock Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.15, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Archrock Partners has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.84%. Given EnLink Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream Partners is more favorable than Archrock Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnLink Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream Partners $5.74 billion 0.85 $148.90 million $0.03 460.67 Archrock Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnLink Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock Partners.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream Partners and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream Partners 3.76% 8.27% 2.96% Archrock Partners N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

EnLink Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. EnLink Midstream Partners pays out 5,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Archrock Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnLink Midstream Partners beats Archrock Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It operates processing plants that remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by its own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines; and purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. The company also fractionates NGLs into purity products, such as ethane, propane, iso-butane, butane, and natural gasoline. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

