Reviewing Extended Stay America (STAY) & Hyatt Hotels (H)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hyatt Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hyatt Hotels pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Extended Stay America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Hyatt Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels 17.80% 4.95% 2.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and Hyatt Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hyatt Hotels $4.69 billion 1.64 $249.00 million $1.78 38.75

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and Hyatt Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 1 6 0 2.86 Hyatt Hotels 0 10 7 0 2.41

Extended Stay America currently has a consensus target price of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus target price of $82.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of June 30, 2018, its portfolio consisted of approximately 750 properties in 55 countries. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

