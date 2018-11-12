Reviewing Foundation Medicine (FMI) & Psychemedics (PMD)

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) and Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Psychemedics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Foundation Medicine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Psychemedics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foundation Medicine and Psychemedics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foundation Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics $39.70 million 2.54 $6.12 million N/A N/A

Psychemedics has higher revenue and earnings than Foundation Medicine.

Dividends

Psychemedics pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Foundation Medicine does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Foundation Medicine and Psychemedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foundation Medicine N/A N/A N/A Psychemedics 14.24% 26.58% 18.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Foundation Medicine and Psychemedics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foundation Medicine 0 3 1 0 2.25 Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Foundation Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 40.88%. Given Foundation Medicine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Foundation Medicine is more favorable than Psychemedics.

Summary

Psychemedics beats Foundation Medicine on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc. provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies. It provides clinical products, such as FoundationOne for solid tumors; FoundationOne Heme for blood-based cancers, or hematologic malignancies, including leukemia, lymphoma, and sarcomas; Foundation Assay for Circulating Tumor; FoundationFocus CDxBRCA, a diagnostic assay to aid in identifying women with ovarian cancer; and FoundationOne CDx, a diagnostic assay for solid tumors. The company also offers FoundationCORE, a knowledgebase to publish scientific and medical advances, and foster relationships throughout the oncology community. In addition, it has strategic collaboration agreements with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; and Genentech, Inc. Foundation Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration with The European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer to advance precision medicine using comprehensive genomic profiling to facilitate clinical trial enrollment. It also has a three-party collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and DIAN Diagnostics Group, Co., Ltd. to integrate the company's comprehensive genomic profiling assays into clinical patient care in mainland China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Foundation Medicine, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roche Holdings, Inc.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It provides screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines, as well as opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their children's drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations, as well as school and government entities. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

