Reviewing Glori Energy (GLRI) & EQT (EQT)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Glori Energy does not pay a dividend. EQT pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glori Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A EQT -6.86% 3.77% 2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glori Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 7 7 0 2.50

EQT has a consensus target price of $57.77, indicating a potential upside of 60.92%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Glori Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and EQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy $9.00 million 0.02 -$36.25 million N/A N/A EQT $3.38 billion 2.70 $1.51 billion $1.47 24.42

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Glori Energy.

Summary

EQT beats Glori Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres. The company's EQM Gathering segment is involved in natural gas gathering activities. This segment operates approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines with approximately 2.3 billion cubic feet of total firm gathering capacity, and compression capacity of 189,000 horsepower and various interconnect points; and approximately 1,500 miles of FERC-regulated low pressure gathering lines. Its EQM Transmission segment engages in natural gas transmission and storage activities. This segment operates approximately 950-mile FERC-regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and distribution companies. The company's Gathering segment is involved in the gathering of natural gas assets. This segment operates approximately 178 mile high pressure dry gas gathering system with approximately 5.1 trillion British thermal units of gathering capacity and compression capacity of approximately 85,000 horsepower that connects to five interstate pipelines. Its RMP Water segment assets include water pipelines, impoundment facilities, pumping stations, take point facilities, and measurement facilities used to support well completion activities, as well as to collect, and recycle or dispose of flowback and produced water. This segment operates access to 29.4 million gallons (MMgal) of water from the Monongahela River and various other regional water sources, as well as to 14.0 MMgal of water from the Ohio River and various other regional water sources. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

