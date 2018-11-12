Reviewing Lockheed Martin (LMT) & Astrotech (ASTC)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lockheed Martin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Astrotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $51.05 billion 1.74 $2.00 billion $13.33 23.49 Astrotech $90,000.00 158.85 -$13.25 million N/A N/A

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lockheed Martin and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 0 7 10 1 2.67 Astrotech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus target price of $379.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. Given Lockheed Martin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 5.78% 2,680.55% 11.10% Astrotech N/A -125.29% -110.28%

Dividends

Lockheed Martin pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Astrotech does not pay a dividend. Lockheed Martin pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats Astrotech on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The MFC segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The RMS segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. The Space segment provides satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also offers network-enabled situational awareness services; and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

